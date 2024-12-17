Watch Larry’s most recent “Week in Review” video.

When Hurricane Helene destroyed lives, homes and major areas of North Carolina, Franklin Graham said he’d never seen anything like it in the locality where he grew up. The state’s governor said damages were over $53 billion! News reports on what has happened since have disappeared, but during this Christmas season, it’s inspiring to see God’s people at work to witness rebuilding and restoration.

Years ago, our church in Atlanta sent forth Pastor Sam Fine and his family to Asheville, North Carolina, to plant a new church. Little did he know what lay ahead and how God would call him and scores of other men and women to help amidst an absolute tragedy.

More than two months later, Sam and his team continue to work tirelessly with multitudes of men, women and young people to help in a monumental rebuilding endeavor.

During this Christmas season when we remember God’s giving of His Son, I encourage you to take four minutes and listen to a live report on God’s intervention through people at this critical time.

Share this with your family, Bible study, church, youth group and others to be inspired – plus support them with prayers at this time.

Below is the YouTube video my dear friend sent us that is really inspiring!