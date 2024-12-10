Are we getting foreign policy all wrong?

In this must-watch discussion, Elizabeth Farah of WorldNetDaily dives deep with Sumantra Maitra, senior editor of the American Conservative, to uncover why Russia acts the way it does, how NATO’s expansion has fueled tension, and why Europe relies on America to foot the bill for its defense.

Together, they explore how forcing Western democracy on other nations often backfires and why it’s time to rethink America’s global role. They also tackle the dangerous rise of China, strategic blunders in Ukraine, and how smart leadership – like what J.D. Vance represents – could bring real change.

If you’re tired of endless wars and believe America should focus on its own interests while staying strong, this is a conversation that will challenge what you thought you knew about global politics. Don’t miss it!

WATCH:

