(DAILY MAIL) — A Georgia state judge has taken his own life inside his courtroom.

The body of Judge Stephen Yekel was discovered inside Effingham County State Court on Tuesday morning. He is believed to have shot himself dead.

BREAKING: Georgia judge Stephen Yekel committed su*cide inside the courtroom on his last day pic.twitter.com/W3nBzSCE3Q — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 31, 2024

Yekel, 74, had recently lost a bid for re-election and was found by a deputy on what would have been his last day on the bench, WSAV reports.