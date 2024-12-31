WATCH: Judge shoots himself dead inside courtroom on last day in office

By Bethan Sexton, Daily Mail

Judge Stephen Yekel (Courtesy Effingham County)
Judge Stephen Yekel

(DAILY MAIL) — A Georgia state judge has taken his own life inside his courtroom.

The body of Judge Stephen Yekel was discovered inside Effingham County State Court on Tuesday morning. He is believed to have shot himself dead.

Yekel, 74, had recently lost a bid for re-election and was found by a deputy on what would have been his last day on the bench, WSAV reports.

