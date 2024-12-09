Two California boys were in critical condition after they were shot by a maniac at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, California, on Friday.

The maniac, Glenn Litton, took a tour of the school with school administrators pretending to be a grandparent for a child who was interested in attending the school.

After the tour, the shooter headed to the parking lot but then turned around and started firing on the playground, hitting the two little boys.

One of the little boys was shot three times, and the other was hit one time. They are in critical condition.

The shooter turned the gun on himself and died on the school grounds.

The boys are in critical but stable condition.

12/5/24 UPDATE- The five and six-year-old victims from yesterday’s shooting are in critical but stable condition as they continue to receive treatment at an area hospital. We have positively identified the suspect and are diligently working to establish the motive. pic.twitter.com/43hT12EgwP — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) December 5, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.