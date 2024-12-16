America, it’s time to wake up and fight back! The climate agenda isn’t about saving the planet – it’s about controlling you, your energy, your food, and your freedom.

Global elites, unelected bureaucrats, and organizations like the United Nations are pushing policies that no one voted for. The Paris Agreement, ESG mandates, and EPA regulations are stripping away rights and crushing the middle class.

These policies are designed to impose higher costs, limit choices, and expand government overreach. If we don’t stand up, speak out, and demand that these harmful policies are reversed, the controls will become permanent. Share this message, challenge these policies, and let’s take back our country! The time to fight is NOW!

WATCH:

