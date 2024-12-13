(DAILY MAIL U.K.) – Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Friday while on a foreign trip.
Pelosi was in Luxembourg with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
‘Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,’ her spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.
BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi has been admitted to the hospital, after sustaining an injury, while traveling with a Congressional delegation in Luxembourg. pic.twitter.com/Q1TdTLtajQ
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 13, 2024
