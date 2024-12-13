\

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized Friday after sustaining an injury during a congressional delegation trip abroad.

Pelosi was admitted to a Luxembourg hospital during her trip to the country as part of a bipartisan delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, according to a statement published today by Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager.

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi sent to the hospital in Luxembourg, according to Punchbowl. Pelosi, 84, has repetitively pointed fingers at Trump for being “too old” for office as she herself continues to deteriorate. (video below) The incident happened during Pelosi’s trip to… pic.twitter.com/gWy8yTuAt9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2024

The longtime California Democratic congresswoman is 84 years old and has served in the House since 1987.

Pelosi notably suggested President-elect Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, was too old to serve as president during the campaign.

“He [Trump] can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is and is clearly evident and they may be voting for President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country,” Pelosi told MSNBC on Nov. 4.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” Krager wrote. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe.”

UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi hospitalized with a broken hip after fall in Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/hdMx57LPxD — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 13, 2024

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi has been admitted to the hospital, after sustaining an injury, while traveling with a Congressional delegation in Luxembourg. pic.twitter.com/Q1TdTLtajQ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 13, 2024

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Jonny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” Krager added.

Pelosi’s hospitalization follows former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell̵7;s fall during a Republican lunch meeting in the U.S. Capitol Tuesday. McConnell suffered a sprained wrist and cut on his face, according to a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican.

After McConnell’s fall yesterday, @ryangrim and I thought it was fair to share this photo we got from DCA the day after the election. Not a bombshell, but evidence the senator is struggling with age beyond what’s being projected publicly. pic.twitter.com/kIUmWmD8KL — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) December 11, 2024

The 82-year old senator repeatedly froze up during press conferences earlier this year, leading to health experts surmising that McConnell could be suffering from minor seizures or a related neurological issue.

McConnell has also been seen using a wheelchair this year.

Pelosi’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment on the nature of the California congresswoman’s injury.

