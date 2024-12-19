(FOX NEWS) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health has hired a self-described “anti-weight-based discrimination” expert to consult on “weight stigma and weight neutrality.”

San Francisco just appointed Virgie Tovar as their Weight Stigma Czar pic.twitter.com/C6BPRC9xLe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2024

Virgie Tovar, the author of ‘You Have the Right to Remain Fat” and other published works on “fat positivity and body acceptance” announced on her Instagram Monday that she was hired to consult for the department, calling the collaboration an “absolute dream come true.”

San Francisco Weight Czar Virgie Tovar on why eating less cake is oppression: pic.twitter.com/3tfliIKnID — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2024

“I’m unbelievably proud to serve the city I’ve called home for almost 20 years in this way!” she wrote. “This consultancy is an absolute dream come true, and it’s my biggest hope and belief that weight neutrality will be the future of public health.”