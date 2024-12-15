Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, expressed deep concerns about facing accountability for her opposition to Trump’s cabinet nominees, during her participation in the controversial No Labels National Meeting.

Her remarks, dripping with alarm and self-pity, laid bare her growing fear of primary challenges from conservative voters fed up with RINO lawmakers undermining the MAGA agenda.

Senators who attended the event are:

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

John Curtis (R-UT)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Todd Young (R-IN)

Members of Congress:

Don Bacon (R-NE)

Rob Bresnahan (R-PA)

Don Davis (D-NC)

Jared Golden (D-ME)

Tony Gonzales (R-TX)

Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX)

Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)

Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Mike Lawler (R-NY)

Susie Lee (D-NV)

Dan Meuser (R-PA)

Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Jimmy Panetta (D-CA)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA)

Ritchie Torres (D-NY)

During the meeting, Murkowski seemed rattled by the prospect of being held accountable for her obstructionist actions.

“I think it’s going to be hard, quite honestly,” Murkowski lamented last Thursday’s event.

“I think it’s going to be hard in these next four years because you have an administration coming in that has had an opportunity to see how things work, what didn’t work.

“Now we’ve had four years to think about it, and the approach is going to be: everybody toe the line, everybody line up. We got you here. If you want to survive, you—you better be good. Don’t get on Santa’s naughty list here, because we will primary you.

“My friend Joni Ernst, who is probably one of the more conservative, principled Republican leaders in the Senate right now, is being hung out to dry for not being good enough, and you’re going to get primaried. Well, what’s this all about? Why are we doing this to ourselves?

“I think we’re getting a little bit of a preview now of what it’s going to mean to be allegiant to party. I don’t think that that’s going to help us as a Republican Party, believe it or not. I think it’s going to energize and charge up the Democrats to say, “All right, the Republicans are going to overreach, they’re going to overreact, and so we’re going to have an opportunity.””

Video via Western Lensman:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski laments that there will be accountability to voters for obstructing Trump’s cabinet picks: “The approach is going to be everybody toe the line, everybody line up. If you want to survive, you better be good. Don’t get on Santa’s naughty list here because we… pic.twitter.com/pPsVtZqhHS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2024

It can be recalled that a week after Trump’s historic election victory, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, now a vocal advocate for conservative values, issued a sharp warning to Republicans obstructing Trump’s nominees.

Musk, who has repositioned his influence in politics after acquiring Twitter and rebranding it as X, declared on the platform that his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”

In a fiery post responding to rumors that he may fund primary challengers to anti-Trump Republicans, Musk didn’t mince words: “How else? There is no other way.”

How else? ‍♂️ There is no other way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Musk recently visited Capitol Hill with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, where they rallied support for Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency, aimed at slashing bureaucratic waste and reining in reckless spending.

His proposed “naughty list” and “nice list” for members of Congress, as described by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has sparked panic among RINOs who have grown comfortable ignoring their voter base.

“Elon and Vivek talked about having a naughty list and a nice list for members of Congress and senators and how we vote and how we’re spending the American people’s money,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to AP.

