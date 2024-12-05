WATCH: Sex-crazed workers at V.A. facility had 12-person orgy, and one official bedded 32 co-workers

By Patrick Reilly, New York Post

(Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) — A congressional investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at a troubled Veterans Affairs facility in Tennessee revealed that at least 12 officials who worked there took part in an orgy — and one employee had sex with 32 different co-workers.

Several VA officials in the state have resigned amid the probe into the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, also known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, as the investigation has intensified, according to Breitbart News.

A bargaining unit biomedical employee had sexual relationships with 32 different women who worked at the facility — and he and several of the women bragged about it on an online government communication portal that VA officials use to communicate, sources told the outlet.

