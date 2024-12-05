(NEW YORK POST) — A congressional investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at a troubled Veterans Affairs facility in Tennessee revealed that at least 12 officials who worked there took part in an orgy — and one employee had sex with 32 different co-workers.

Several VA officials in the state have resigned amid the probe into the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, also known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, as the investigation has intensified, according to Breitbart News.

BREAKING ⚠️Medical Center Investigation Uncovers Sexual Misconduct Among Staff A probe into the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Tennessee revealed allegations of sexual misconduct, including a 12-person orgy and inappropriate workplace relationships dating back to 2020.… pic.twitter.com/1sExtsXgBW — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) December 4, 2024

A bargaining unit biomedical employee had sexual relationships with 32 different women who worked at the facility — and he and several of the women bragged about it on an online government communication portal that VA officials use to communicate, sources told the outlet.