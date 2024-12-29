(FOX NEWS) — A Jeju Air flight skidded off a runway in South Korea and collided with a concrete fence, killing 179 people, the Associated Press reported, citing the country’s National Fire Agency (NFA).
The Yonhap News Agency attributed the devastating crash, one of the worst in the country’s history, to malfunctioning landing gear.
Jeju Air, a low-cost airline in South Korea, was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members in the Boeing 737-800 when the incident occurred Sunday morning local time at Muan International Airport in Muan County, South Jeolla Province, roughly 180 miles south of Seoul.