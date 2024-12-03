JUST ANNOUNCED: South Korean President declares MARTIAL LAW. South Korea’s security forces enter the building of the National Assembly in Seoul. Tanks have taken to the streets. pic.twitter.com/4DLgGCu9gA
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) December 3, 2024
South Korea President Declares Martial Law
윤대통령 종북세력 척결하겠다 비상계엄 선포
— wind (@windinwindow) December 3, 2024
BREAKING: PARLIAMENT VOTES TO LIFT MARTIAL LAW!
The Speaker of South Korea's parliament announced that the vote to lift martial law passed without any obstacles.
The decision was met with applause from the parliamentarians, signaling widespread support for ending the…
— TabZ (@TabZLIVE) December 3, 2024
WATCH: People celebrating after South Korea's parliament blocks martial law and soldiers withdraw
— BNO News (@BNONews) December 3, 2024