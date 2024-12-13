Here is the video content that TikTok decided you should not be allowed to see.

It’s an interview on the Elizabeth Farah show when Dr. Robert Malone discusses “the terrifying reality of modern psyops and manipulation.”

The interview was filmed Wednesday and posted to several sites, including TikTok on Thursday.

The result was an immediate takedown.

TikTok claimed the videos violated its “community guidelines” because they reference COVID issues and disputes from the 2020 election.

The jargon used by TikTok included: “Civic and Election Integrity. Elections are important moments of community conversation and promote the values of an open society. We do not allow misinformation about civic and electoral processes, regardless of intent. This includes misinformation about how to vote, registering to vote, eligibility requirements of candidates, the processes to count ballots and certify elections, and the final outcome of an election.”

And, “In a global community, it is natural for people to have different opinions, but we seek to operate on a shared set of facts and reality. We do not allow inaccurate, misleading, or false content that may cause significant harm to individuals or society, regardless of intent. Significant harm includes physical, psychological, or societal harm, and property damage.”

The claim that Malone’s information was inaccurate was not supported by any evidence.

Meanwhile, TikTok is experiencing its own difficulties, with a court ruling that its parent company must divest its U.S. operations.

In fact, the CEOs of Alphabet and Apple have been warned they must be ready to remove TikTok from their U.S. app stores on Jan. 19.

A federal appeals court just days ago upheld a law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok in the United States or face a ban. Rep. John Moolenaar and others have urged TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to sell the short-video app used by 170 million Americans.

The problem with TikTok is its links to the Chinese Community Party.

Without an intervention by someone, as of Jan. 19, the app no longer will be available, and those who already have it will see it become unsupported.

Malone is an American doctor and biochemist who was part of the team that originated the mRNA shots used during the COVID pandemic. While various online sources accuse him of providing misinformation during COVID, those statements mostly involved his opinion about vaccinations and mRNA, and conflicted with the establishment’s adopted story line regarding COVID.