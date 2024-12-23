Trump Derangement Syndrome, although it may not be officially recognized among the anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance-related disorders and other afflictions including schizophrenia, it is none-the-less a very real factor in America today.

It was the impetus behind the wildly untrue claims about Donald Trump and “Russia, Russia, Russia” and many more. It triggered literal meltdowns by leftists behind cameras and holding microphones. It did the same for Democrats in the halls of Congress.

It simply was the unsupported and unreasoning fear that Donald Trump, the 45th president soon to be inaugurated as the 47th president, was destroying America.

Online commenters have said it’s “a pejorative term, usually for criticism or negative reactions to President-elect Donald Trump that are perceived to be irrational and to have little regard towards Trump’s actual policy positions, or actions undertaken by his administration.”

One online dictionary says it’s “a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason.”

A columnist said the “first stage” is when “victims lose all sense of proportion. The president-elect’s every tweet provokes a firestorm, as if 140 characters were all it took to change the world.”

Ultimately, its sufferers “lose the ability to distinguish fantasy from reality.”

As CNN explained, at one point, “If Trump announced he was donating every dollar he’s ever made, TDS sufferers would suggest he was up to something nefarious, according to the logic of TDS. There’s nothing – not. one. thing. – that Trump could do or say that would be received positively by TDSers.”

It’s also spreading morphing into something that targets more than Trump, according to a column at National Review.

Now, the report said, it centers on Trump supporter and billionaire Elon Musk, as an “Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome.”

“Democratic lawmakers and pundits are increasingly peddling a conspiracy that Musk is the ‘shadow’ president. (The hypocrisy of accusing Trump of having a shadow president after four years of President Biden’s ‘leadership’ is lost on them, apparently.)” the report said. “The narrative picked up speed last week after Musk, the incoming co-chair of the newly-created ‘Department of Government Efficiency,’ was a vocal leader of efforts to trim the fat from a 1,500-page spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.”

MSNBC panicked, with Chris Hayes claiming, “Elon Musk, the guy who really runs things. He’s not just Trump’s co-president. I think that’s way too low a title. He’s the head dude in charge and House Republicans certainly know who they are taking their marching orders from.”

Then Jen Psaki, the former White House press secretary turned MSNBC anchor, said, “Elon Musk is around Trump all the time. He was in that picture that you referenced, that was at the Army-Navy game, creepily kind of right over his shoulder. He seems to be living at Mar-a-Lago. I don’t know how Trump feels about that. Maybe he’s enjoying it currently. Will he still? And he’s also getting credit for having power over Congress, over Trump. How does that sit with Trump? We know from history, typically doesn’t sit well.”

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon discussed Elon Musk as a presidential character with a man on the street, and it backfired spectacularly.

HAHAHA… Don Lemon’s attempt to spread propaganda about @elonmusk instantly backfires on him. “We are the ones that own the news.” pic.twitter.com/ls6f8bj6ms — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) December 22, 2024

Willie Geist, of the Morning Joe program, claimed Republicans are talking about Trump as the vice president, and Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat, said Trump is Musk’s “errand boy.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., identified Musk as the “shadow president.”

The report said, “Former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, meanwhile, was apparently incensed that Musk waded into the battle over the continuing resolution,” writing in offensive language on social media that Musk also “sucks at politics,” to which Musk said, “You elevate Tourette’s to poetry.”

JUST IN: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declares that the United States is a full on oligarchy, says we are heading towards “experimental” times. AOC said Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were proof of the oligarchy. “I don’t think we’re witnessing the start of an oligarchy. I think we are… pic.twitter.com/1NhGCLc2DV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 22, 2024