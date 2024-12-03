WATCH: Thousands cheer Biden’s arrival in Angola for his long-promised sub-Saharan Africa visit

By Gerald Imray and Will Weissert, Associated Press

Joe Biden points as he steps off Air Force One at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday, March 11, 2024. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(AP) — President Joe Biden arrived for his long-awaited first presidential visit to sub-Saharan Africa on Monday to the cheers of thousands in Angola, where he will highlight an ambitious U.S.-backed railway project meant to counter China’s influence on the continent of over 1.4 billion people.

Biden’s three-day visit to Angola will focus largely on the Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment in Zambia, Congo and Angola. It aims to advance the U.S. presence in a region rich in the critical minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles, electronic devices and clean energy technologies.

Biden’s trip comes weeks before Republican Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, finally delivering on Biden’s pledge to visit sub-Saharan Africa. On his way to Angola, he stopped in the Atlantic Ocean island nation of Cape Verde for a brief, closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva.

