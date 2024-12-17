(FOX NEWS) — A Ukrainian official has taken credit for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia’s chemical, biological and radiation defense forces, and his assistant, who were killed in an explosion in Moscow on Tuesday.

‼️ BREAKING: New video showing the moment General Kirillov and his assistant Polikarpov were blown up The footage clearly shows that it was the scooter that exploded. The explosion killed Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the… pic.twitter.com/3i8P59uPW0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 17, 2024

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the explosive device was placed in a scooter near a residential apartment block on Ryazansky Avenue and triggered remotely, according to The Associated Press. The bombing came one day after Ukrainian Security Services charged Kirillov with crimes.

The head of the Russian military’s RKhBZ troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were both killed in an explosion in Moscow as they left an apartment building. The explosive may have been planted on a scooter parked near the entrance.https://t.co/mCdZUc4leA… pic.twitter.com/0MNHfjGe8g — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 17, 2024

The bomb had the power of roughly 300 grams of TNT, according to Russian state news agency Tass.