By Joe Kovacs

President Donald J. Trump participates in the pre-recorded National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump is trolling Democrats and the legacy news media as 2024 comes to a close, posting a video compilation of network coverage of perhaps the biggest cover-up of the year: Joe Biden’s failing mental health.

Trump is apparently responding to comments by Jan Crawford of CBS News, who said this week on “Face the Nation” that Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” was the most “under-covered and under-reported” story of 2024.

“It’s starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations, which has been reported in the Wall Street Journal, for four years, and yet he insisted that he could still run for president,” Crawford indicated.

“We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years, which could have led to a primary for the Democrats.

“It could have changed the scope of the entire election.”

Trump’s video, nearly three minutes long, opens with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre strongly defending Biden’s mental abilities, as she says, “Oh my gosh! He’s the president of the United States! I can’t even keep up with him.”

A variety of national lawmakers and officials are featured in Trump’s compilation, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., all claiming how sharp and capable Biden is.

First lady Jill Biden is also included defending her husband, saying on “The View”: “You’re gonna see how smart he is, and the experience he has.”

She suggested Joe’s age is actually a benefit, saying: “He’s wise, he has wisdom, he has experience.”

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe. Read more of Joe Kovacs's articles here.


