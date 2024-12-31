PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump is trolling Democrats and the legacy news media as 2024 comes to a close, posting a video compilation of network coverage of perhaps the biggest cover-up of the year: Joe Biden’s failing mental health.

Trump is apparently responding to comments by Jan Crawford of CBS News, who said this week on “Face the Nation” that Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” was the most “under-covered and under-reported” story of 2024.

“It’s starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations, which has been reported in the Wall Street Journal, for four years, and yet he insisted that he could still run for president,” Crawford indicated.

“We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years, which could have led to a primary for the Democrats.

“It could have changed the scope of the entire election.”

CBS’ JAN CRAWFORD: MEDIA IGNORED BIDEN’S MENTAL STATE FOR YEARS “It’s starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations, which has been reported in the WSJ, for four years. We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office… pic.twitter.com/hDurQsCIIh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 30, 2024

Trump’s video, nearly three minutes long, opens with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre strongly defending Biden’s mental abilities, as she says, “Oh my gosh! He’s the president of the United States! I can’t even keep up with him.”

TRUMP TROLLS DEMS WITH BRUTAL BIDEN SUPER-CUT The clip showcases figures like Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and Karine Jean-Pierre praising Biden’s “vision” and “strategic thinking,” followed by footage of his infamous debate meltdown. Source: Truth Social pic.twitter.com/b8HslGeRBK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 31, 2024

A variety of national lawmakers and officials are featured in Trump’s compilation, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., all claiming how sharp and capable Biden is.

First lady Jill Biden is also included defending her husband, saying on “The View”: “You’re gonna see how smart he is, and the experience he has.”

She suggested Joe’s age is actually a benefit, saying: “He’s wise, he has wisdom, he has experience.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews