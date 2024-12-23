WATCH: Trump vows to stop ‘transgender lunacy’ and recognize only two genders as ‘official policy’

By Isabel Keane, New York Post

(Photo by Dan Russo on Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) — President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to immediately stop “transgender lunacy” and make it “official policy ” to only recognize two genders, male and female.

“With the stroke of my pen on day one, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump told supporters at AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, according to a video shared by C-Span.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Read the full story ›

American Culture Wars

Leave a Comment