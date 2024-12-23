(NEW YORK POST) — President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to immediately stop “transgender lunacy” and make it “official policy ” to only recognize two genders, male and female.

“With the stroke of my pen on day one, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump told supporters at AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, according to a video shared by C-Span.

“We’re going to stop the transgender lunacy. Under the Trump Administration, it will be the official policy of the US government that there are only two genders: MALE and FEMALE.”

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.