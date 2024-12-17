For years, conservatives have been vilified as “conspiracy theorists” for claiming the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from President Trump.

The mainstream media and liberal pundits mocked anyone who questioned the outcome, dismissing them as dangerous extremists or delusional crackpots.

Now, the tide has turned, and the hypocrisy is glaringly obvious as liberals peddle their own wild predictions.

Enter USAF veteran and vocal leftist Jerry Doran, who has taken to social media to allege that President Trump will be arrested on December 20th under Executive Order 13848.

Doran, a nurse and substitute teacher, went further, urging a mass storming of Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day if his so-called prophecy doesn’t come to pass.

Suddenly, calls for public demonstrations, which liberals once decried as insurrections, are acceptable when they serve their narrative.

According to Doran’s unhinged social media rant, Executive Order 13848, signed in 2018 by Trump, will be weaponized to arrest the 45th President for conspiring with foreign actors to rig the election. He passionately encouraged leftists to prepare for mass mobilization if the arrest doesn’t happen by January 20th, the next Inauguration Day.

In his rambling video, Doran said:

“Don’t forget, it’s We the People, okay? Executive Order 13848 is coming out. It’s been out, and Donald Trump helped create it. It’s going to come back to bite him because it says how we have to proceed when there’s outside interference in our elections. There definitely has been. They’re going to reveal it on December 20th because 45 days from November 6th brings us to December 20th—six days from today, Friday. […] If Executive Order 13848 isn’t implemented next week, then by January 20th—the day of the inauguration—We the People are going to have to show up in Washington and have this guy step down. The 3% rule states that if 3% of a group’s population gathers in mass, they can change everything. We have 330 million Americans. Ten percent of that is 33 million. And what’s a third of that? Eleven million. Eleven million of us need to show up in Washington, D.C., on January 20th and have this guy step down. He’ll see 11 million people—talk about a crowd. He’ll have a coronary and step down. We’ve got to do it. For those of us in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Long Island, Connecticut—everybody—we’ve got to converge on Washington. Black, white, trans, LGBTQ2, drag queens—peacefully and coincidentally—we’re going to meet and have this guy step down. That’s our fail-safe.”

Video via Shadow of Ezra:

An elderly liberal has alleged that Donald Trump will be arrested on December 20th under Executive Order 13848 for allegedly conspiring with foreign actors to rig the election. He also urged people to storm Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day to demand Trump step down if the… pic.twitter.com/ywKeOymQZ8 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.