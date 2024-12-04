In this episode, we welcome Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson, former military aide to the president and carrier of the nuclear football, to share his firsthand experiences and insights.

We discuss what it truly means to hold the ultimate responsibility in national defense and address the media’s manipulation of public perception – specifically how they are portraying President Trump as unsteady with the nuclear codes to erode trust and sow fear.

We also dive into the tangled web of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department’s role in meddling in foreign affairs, and the growing shadow of government sponsored censorship. Plus, an inside look at President Trump’s latest cabinet picks and what they signal for the future of his administration.

WATCH: