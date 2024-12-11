In this episode of WND Live, we dive deep into the shocking case of Luigi Mangione, the alleged shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Explore the chilling details surrounding this high-profile murder.
We’ll discuss Mangione’s background, the circumstances leading to his arrest, and the implications of ghost guns in modern crime.
WATCH: