In this episode of WND Live, we address the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, reflecting on his legacy and his life of service.

We also discuss the ongoing online debate over the H1B visa program, its impact on the U.S. economy, and what legislative moves might be encouraged for the future of immigration policy.

Finally, we break down the latest news stories that are shaping our world today, from politics to global events.

Join us for expert insights, in-depth analysis, and thoughtful commentary on the issues that matter most. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to stay updated on all our latest episodes! #JimmyCarter #H1BVisas #ImmigrationDebate #CurrentEvents #WNDLive

WATCH: