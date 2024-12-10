Disgraced former Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Weiner may be gearing up for an attempted political comeback, according to New York City campaign records.

Weiner, formerly married to top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, saw his political career and marriage implode in the wake of lurid sexting scandals, including one in which he sent explicit photographs to an underage woman that resulted in a jail sentence. Now, the registered sex offender appears to be laying the groundwork for a career resurgence, as the New York City Campaign Finance Board (NYCCFB) indicates that Weiner will run to represent New York City’s second district on the city council next year.

Numerous media outlets have recently reported that Weiner has been considering a return to politics in New York City, and the NYCCFB data page for what appears to be his city council campaign seem to indicate that he will be following through. Currently, the data page for the Weiner campaign states that the campaign has yet to raise or spend any money.

Weiner served as the U.S. congressman from New York’s ninth district for more than a decade before he resigned in June 2011 amid the first of several sexting scandals.

In 2011, Weiner accidentally posted a link containing a risqué photograph of himself to his public Twitter profile, setting off a chain of events that concluded with his resignation from Congress. In 2013, more publicized sexting incidents derailed his New York City mayoral campaign, and he was eventually arrested by federal agents for sexting with a 15-year-old girl before being sentenced to jail in 2017.

Abedin, Weiner’s ex-wife, is now engaged to be married to Alex Soros, the son of left-wing megadonor and billionaire George Soros.

Weiner could not be reached immediately for comment.

