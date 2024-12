(NEWS.COM.AU) — Dressed head-to-toe in black, Owlvine Green’s fingers hover over a steaming cauldron as a cat looks on, ominously.

Candles flicker, casting eerie shadows on the wall. Incense smokes, and a spell book — filled with mystical, arcane symbols — is laid open in front of her.

It’s a scene that wouldn’t look out of place in a Harry Potter film. But this isn’t a movie. This is an unassuming home in suburban Melbourne, and Owlvine is a real-life witch.