Will control of the Panama Canal return to the United States once President Donald Trump takes office?

The president-elect says yes if Panama does not stop “ripping off” America.

On Saturday night Trump went on Truth Social to make the case for the strategic waterway coming back into American hands from Panama, and then repeated his assertion to a live rally Sunday at the Americafest Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, highly unfair especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama, I say very foolishly by the United States,” Trump said in Phoenix.

“This ripoff of our country will immediately stop. It’s gonna stop. The United States has a big and vested interest in the secure, efficient and reliable operation of the Panama Canal and that was always understood when they gave it to Panama. Can you believe that?

“We would never have done it if we thought what’s happening now can happen and we would never, and we will never ever let it fall into the wrong hands but it is falling into the wrong hands.

‘We’re not gonna stand for it’: Watch as #Trump warns over taking back Panama Canal ‘This ripoff of our country will immediately stop. It’s gonna stop. The United States has a big and vested interest in the secure, efficient and reliable operation’ #PanamaCanal pic.twitter.com/VI2jjQYbRw — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 22, 2024

“It was not given for the benefit of others by a token of cooperation, but it was given to Panama and to the people of Panama, but it has provisions. You got to treat us fairly, and they haven’t treated us fairly.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to United States of America in full, quickly and without question. We’re not gonna stand for it. So to the officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly.”

On Truth Social, Trump indicated: “The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security. A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports. The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 percent of all transits heading to, or from, U.S. ports.

“Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure – 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade.

“When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else. It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage. Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way.”

Watch the Trump rally in Phoenix:

