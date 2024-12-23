“The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian erupted on air Thursday evening when the show’s co-founder, Cenk Uygur predicted Vice President Kamala Harris would win the California governorship in a “cakewalk” if she ran to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris lost the 2024 election after former President Donald Trump secured the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency early in the morning of Nov. 6, while also winning the popular vote after making substantial gains among both black and Hispanic voters in pre-election polling. Kasparian cut Uygur off when he suggested Harris would be a shoo-in for California governor, citing Democratic voters’ willingness to vote for any candidate that’s put in front of them.

“I think Kamala Harris would probably run in a cakewalk for governor,” Uygur said, prompting Kasparian to shout “No! No! What are you doing?! What are you doing!?”

WATCH:



“I’m telling you the reality whether you like it or not. Democratic voters in California love to obey,” Uygur responded, with Kasparian again asking, “What are you doing?!”

Kasparian has become critical of left-wing positions on child sex changes and crime in recent years, while also calling out Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, calling him America’s worst governor by “a lot” during a Nov. 27 episode of the show.

“Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” Kasparian said, covering her eyes, “I’m going to move, Cenk. I’m going to quit my job. I’m going to quit my job and I’m going to move.”

“I’m not saying I’m in favor of it, I’m telling you, it’s like if they, if the Democratic Party said we are anointing Harris, a giant percentage of Democrats in California would go, ‘Yes, we obey, we will take the loyalty oath.’ Doesn’t matter how bad she is,” Uygur said.

Kasparian delivered a blunt prognosis for California if Harris were to win the governorship.

“This state cannot survive another incompetent Democrat leading it,” she said.

Under Newsom, a former mayor of San Francisco, crime in California has increased, while an exodus of citizens from that state to red states like Florida led to the state losing a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2020 census. The prevalence of feces on San Francisco sidewalks led to the creation of a “poop map” that was famously wielded by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida during a November 2023 debate with Newsom.

