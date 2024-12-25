WASHINGTON, D.C. — The traditional unwrapping of presents at the White House took an awkward turn this morning when Jill Biden started snickering uncontrollably after Kamala Harris opened up a gift containing a brand new MAGA hat.

According to sources, the morning started off peacefully with chocolate chip pancakes for everyone and a bottle of red wine for Harris before the officials gathered to open presents.

“It’s nice and round… is it another Pinot?” Harris asked while feeling the present before tearing open the wrapping paper. “Hang on a second. Okay, people, real funny. Who got me the MAGA hat?”