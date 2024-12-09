After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the West told Russia NATO would not expand eastward of Berlin. Since then, NATO added 14 countries east of Berlin. No legal agreements for NATO’s eastward expansions were made, but Russia’s concern is more than mere NATO membership. NATO countries are equipped with U.S. military bases pointing missiles at Russia. As of July of 2021, there are roughly 750 U.S. military bases in 80 countries, compared to Russia’s mere 21 overseas military facilities, leaving Russia paranoid about the West.

History shows us what would happen if Russia made an alliance with Canada or Mexico, putting military bases on our border with missiles aimed at the U.S. In January 1917, Germany sent the “Zimmermann Telegram” to Mexico revealing a plan for Germany to form an alliance with our southern neighbor, promising Mexico her lost territories of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. This threat at our doorstep was one of the factors leading the U.S. to declare war against Germany five weeks later.

Also, you have to remember the Cuban Missile Crisis where nuclear war almost occurred over Soviet missiles in Cuba.

Putin’s thoughts concerning NATO expansion are easy to understand, especially since Putin knows that history (see Tucker Carlson interview) reveals that the Western Orthodox Church attacked the Eastern Orthodox Church in 1204 during the fourth crusade, resulting in the destruction of the Eastern Orthodox capital, Constantinople. Russia is Eastern Orthodox. Pope John Paul II formally apologized to the Eastern Orthodox Church for this destruction April 14, 2004, only 800 years late. Now Rome is planning to arrange a peace conference and is even inviting Russia, which apparently is a novel thought, with Pope Francis willing to visit Moscow.

The Pope denounces countries talking peace, but making war. Speaking of the Biden administration, it has continually escalated tensions in Ukraine. During Biden’s first year in office, he refused to talk to Putin concerning Ukraine’s request for NATO membership, causing Putin to put troops on the Ukrainian border as a consequence of that refusal. In 2022, Vice President Harris spoke at the Munich Security Conference, threatening Putin with an even larger NATO footprint on his border if Putin didn’t move the troops. Five days later Putin obliged and invaded Ukraine. A year later, Biden stated that Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership, which if he had said this a year earlier, would have prevented the war.

Next, Biden, breaking U.S. law, sent cluster bombs to Ukraine, weapons with a 2.5% failure rate. One hundred and twenty-three countries, including the U.K., France and Germany, signed an international treaty outlawing the use of such civilian-killing munitions, with human rights groups call their use “a war crime.”

Neither Russia nor the U.S. has signed this international treaty. According to the BBC, Biden’s move to send cluster bombs to Ukraine bypassed “U.S. law prohibiting the production, use or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1%.”

Responding to Biden, Russia sent cluster bombs with a 30-40% failure rate. The failure rate means munitions didn’t explode initially, guaranteeing civilian causalities years into the future.

Then Biden introduced fighter jets. Next, Biden cleared Ukraine to fire long-range missiles into Russia, a step Russia said means the need for “Western intelligence data.”

Now Biden is sending civilian-killing anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, staying true to his normal Democrat character, by reversing his 2022 pledge not to send land mines. Human rights groups call Biden’s decision, “devastating and frankly shocking” and “strongly condemn” Biden’s decision. Even U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Biden’s decision.

Russia answered the escalation by dropping a non-nuclear ICBM Oreshnik missile on Ukraine.

Continuously, Biden has sent copious amount of money to Ukraine, funds that gets lost, along with military supplies.

So, who’s driving this insane war wagon?

Is it Biden/Harris? Biden is there, but not really “there” as he sleeps through summits, forgetting North Carolina flood victims, giving away billions to displaced Africans and skipping peace summits for fundraisers. Kamala is licking her election-loss-wounds and spending much of her remaining term on vacation.

So, who’s driving the war wagon in Ukraine?

Is it the war profiteering companies? Maybe. They do give large donations to reelection campaigns of representatives sitting on appropriation committees “deciding” to send billions to war profiteers, but is this who is really driving the war wagon?

Whoever it is needs money, has a vested interest and hates all things Russia.

Another group who might be driving the war wagon is the CIA, which has been in Ukraine since the 1940s. George H.W. Bush was director of the CIA, prior to being Reagan’s vice president. Bush was the one who told Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev, “If we maintain a presence in a Germany that is a part of NATO, there would be no extension of NATO’s jurisdiction for forces of NATO one inch to the east.” George W. Bush started the war in Afghanistan, which was a money-making operation for the CIA selling heroin. Obama and his family have a history of connections with the CIA. Serving as Obama’s vice president and point man for Ukraine, Biden was in Kyiv with the CIA during the coup d’état where the Russia-leaning duly-elected president was kicked out of office, being replaced by a Western-leaning president selected by the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Victoria Nuland . The CIA lost its Afghan heroin money-making machine when Trump decided to end the 20-year war.

Then we have the U.S. coup d’état where Biden took the 2020 election, with the intelligence community saying Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Next, we have Biden expanding war in Ukraine by not speaking to Putin and throwing untold billions of dollars at Kyiv without proper accounting, while the CIA director continually says Russia is not serious about peace. Who could benefit from all of this money?

Could the CIA be driving this war wagon?