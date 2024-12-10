British journalist Piers Morgan snapped Monday during his podcast at left-wing journalist Taylor Lorenz, as she appeared to smirk during their discussion of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s alleged assassin.

Authorities detained 26-year-old Luigi Mangione on Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week. On “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the British journalist called out Lorenz for appearing to “find the whole thing hilarious,” prompting the left-wing journalist to clarify that while she didn’t find the situation funny, she believed it was a “good thing” the murder brought attention to the healthcare system in America.

“I don’t find it funny that tens of thousands of Americans die every year and because they are denied life-saving health care from people like the CEO. Now I want to fix this system. You’re right. We shouldn’t be going around shooting each other with vigilante justice,” Lorenz said.

“No, I think that it is a good thing that this murder has led to America, really the media elites and politicians in this country paying attention to this issue for the first time,” Lorenz added. “You mentioned you couldn’t understand why somebody would feel this reaction when they watched a CEO die. It’s because you have not dealt, it sounds like, with the American health care system in the way that millions of other Americans have.”

Morgan pushed back against Lorenz, stating he had dealt with the American healthcare system. Morgan then brought on Republican commentator Tomi Lahren. Lahren criticized Lorenz for “celebrating” Thompson’s murder and called out liberals for their belief in “political violence.”

“Taylor, I don’t mean to be rude, but why the f*** are you laughing all the time?” Morgan jumped in. “I don’t get it. Sorry, apologies for my language, but honestly, I find it unbelievable. What are you laughing at?”

WATCH:



“I am laughing at Tomi’s insane mischaracterization of why people are angry. It has nothing to do with Occupy Wall Street. This is a feeling that people feel across the left and the right,” Lorenz said. “We do not think that this health care system is murdering, again, thousands of innocent Americans who, by the way, Tomi, also have families, also have children. These people are being killed by our barbaric and evil for-profit health care system.”

“I agree, we should not necessarily go around shooting people in the street. While I am joyful that this issue has been brought to attention .. it doesn’t solve the systemic problem. UnitedHealthcare will just appoint a new ghoulish CEO. The point is that we need to fix these systems so that, again, people like Brian or whoever is in charge of these companies stops murdering tens of thousands of innocent Americans,” Lorenz said.

Following Thompson’s death, Lorenz came under fire for posting disparaging comments about the former CEO. She had taken to X, posting a now-deleted tweet in response to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield releasing a now-retracted policy to deny claims for certain anesthesia procedures.

“And people wonder why we want these executives dead,” Lorenz tweeted.

In a recent announcement, Semafor revealed Sunday that the left-wing reporter would no longer be working for Vox Media, as the company had decided not to renew her contract. While Vox stated the decision was not in response to Lorenz’s posting, it came after Lorenz tweeted a photo and the name of Blue Cross Blue Shield’s CEO following Thompson’s death.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].