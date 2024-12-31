California Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a state of emergency over bird flu, and of course his “solution” is to give government agencies more money! Glenn and California refugee @lizwheeler discuss the absurdity of the story: Does Gavin Newsom really want to return to COVID-era draconian policies that much?! “Gavin Newsom is the Justin Trudeau of America,” Genn argues. “The guy is a wannabe dictator.” Also, Liz reveals “the tipping point” that made her move out of California.

