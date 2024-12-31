Will Israel’s Message be Lost Upon Numbnut Pro-Hamas College Protesters?

This opinion piece is short because the message from the Israeli video referenced below really says it all. What is needed is for Americans – particularly our pro-Hamas college protesters – to reflect upon what it tells us.

The timing of the video’s release after the last 9/11 anniversary was most telling, underscoring the message’s forewarning.

The video shows an Israeli official speaking at a military base where Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) maintain documents, computers, weapons and other items removed from Hamas custody in Gaza. The official holds a photograph of three young male family members of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – a leader named below both as Yihiya and Mohammad Sinwar. Sinwar was among the planners of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas raid into Israel that brutally murdered 1,200 innocent victims. The tunnels mentioned in Khan Younis refer to a 900-meter passageway the IDF discovered where Hamas operatives resided and stored their weapons – tunnels the Israelis later destroyed.

The video was released upon the occasion of the last anniversary of 9/11 – appropriately done due to the contents of the photo shown and the message observers should take from it.

Keeping in mind the Israeli official was recorded before Sinwar’s demise, he conveys the following message, not realizing at the time the official would very soon be making good on his promise of bringing Sinwar to justice either dead or alive:

“I would like to show you what we found recently in tunnels of Khan Younis … these are the kids of Mohammad Sinwar posing against (an enlarged backdrop depicting) the evil event of September 11 (the burning Twin Towers just prior to their collapse). This picture shows what we have been fighting ever since October 7th. ISIS, al-Qaeda and Hamas, they are all the same. Yihiya Sinwar is the new Osama Bin Laden. He is the Osama Bin Laden of Gaza. We will detect him, engage him and bring him to justice – dead or in prison.”

Like al-Qaeda did on 9/11 in celebrating the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans, Sinwar’s children and followers celebrated the Oct. 7 Hamas raid into Israel as well. Thus, Israel’s message to the Free World is that he who supports Hamas, also supports other terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda too.

All three of these Islamic extremist organizations share a common bond – i.e., to create a world devoid of non-Muslims. Al-Qaeda tragically demonstrated this commitment to us in the U.S. 23 years ago; Hamas demonstrated it 14 months ago to the Israelis in their country; other Islamic extremist groups will continue to demonstrate such hatred for the West unless they are eliminated in a collective effort by us. While it is the Jews who are primarily targeted b these extremists today, it is their commitment that the rest of the non-Muslim world will follow.

When will our college Hamas supporters – and the numbnut college protesters