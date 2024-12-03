Donald Trump, the once and future president, won not just the Electoral College but likely the popular vote. In doing so, he defeated the Democrats’ DEI hire candidate, the great intersectional hope Kamala Harris, in part by running on a platform of rooting woke ideology out of the federal government.

Trump’s triumph comes after a year of embarrassing scandals for the woke movement. University professors resigned amid accusations of plagiarism. Companies began rejecting the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. Democrats began to question whether transgender orthodoxy was costing them elections.

Some conservatives may get cocky and start to think that the woke movement is dying, or at least on its way out.

They couldn’t be more wrong.