(FOX NEWS) — Former CNN host Don Lemon unloaded on MAGA supporters in an expletive-filled rant posted to his YouTube channel.

Lemon called supporters of President-elect Donald Trump “dumb f—ing idiots” and mocked their “stupid MAGA brain,” during an episode of the Don Lemon Show.

(NOTE: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO)

DON LEMON’S LATEST MELTDOWN: ‘YOU DESERVE IT, YOU F*ING IDIOTS’ Former CNN host Don Lemon went off the rails in an expletive-filled rant about MAGA supporters and immigration, calling viewers “dumb f***ing idiots” and mocking their “stupid MAGA brain.” Lemon: “You dumb… pic.twitter.com/ixZCftdUkP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 30, 2024

“You’re so f—ing stupid and you deserve it. You f—ing deserve it because you’re so dumb,” he said. “Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity.”