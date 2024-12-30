(FOX NEWS) — Former CNN host Don Lemon unloaded on MAGA supporters in an expletive-filled rant posted to his YouTube channel.
Lemon called supporters of President-elect Donald Trump “dumb f—ing idiots” and mocked their “stupid MAGA brain,” during an episode of the Don Lemon Show.
(NOTE: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO)
DON LEMON’S LATEST MELTDOWN: ‘YOU DESERVE IT, YOU F*ING IDIOTS’
Lemon:
“You dumb… pic.twitter.com/ixZCftdUkP
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 30, 2024
“You’re so f—ing stupid and you deserve it. You f—ing deserve it because you’re so dumb,” he said. “Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity.”