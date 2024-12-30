‘Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity’: Watch famous TV anchor call Trump supporters ‘dumb [bleeping] idiots’ with ‘stupid MAGA brain’

By Kendall Tietz, Fox News

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)
(FOX NEWS) — Former CNN host Don Lemon unloaded on MAGA supporters in an expletive-filled rant posted to his YouTube channel.

Lemon called supporters of President-elect Donald Trump “dumb f—ing idiots” and mocked their “stupid MAGA brain,” during an episode of the Don Lemon Show.

(NOTE: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO)

“You’re so f—ing stupid and you deserve it. You f—ing deserve it because you’re so dumb,” he said. “Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity.”

