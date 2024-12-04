(NEW YORK POST) — “Zero” Senate Republicans are opposing Pete Hegseth’s confirmation, sources told The Post on Wednesday, as the defense secretary-designee was making the rounds on Capitol Hill and defiantly proclaiming he will “never back down” in the face of widespread allegations of past misconduct.

“There are zero ‘nos’ right now,” one GOP source familiar with the matter said, ripping smears against the former Army combat infantryman in the press as “BS.”

Pete Hegseth says he is not dropping out: ‘Why would I back down? I have always been a fighter. I am here for the war fighters. This is personal and compassionate for me’ #PeteHegseth pic.twitter.com/c974qjPaeS — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 4, 2024

At least six Republicans have privately expressed reservations about President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee, NBC News reported Tuesday, as claims of binge drinking, sexual impropriety and financial mismanagement during his tenure as leader of a veterans advocacy group pile up.