With less than two weeks remaining before his triumphant return to the Oval Office, Trump is already making big moves, including declaring that the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed the Gulf of America. What other new names does he have up his sleeve?

The Babylon Bee has obtained the following list of other things Trump plans to rename:

All USB ports in the country will be renamed “USA Ports”: Only patriotic connections for electronic devices from now on.

The Statue of Liberty will now be “Lady Melania”: The only proper name for the biggest, most beautiful woman in the world.