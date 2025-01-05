BREAKING: Five days before Trump is sworn in as President of the United States, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement. — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 15, 2025

Six days ago Trump said if the hostages “are not back by the time I get into office, all hell is gonna break out in the Middle East.” Trump is already ending wars that the Biden regime stoked. pic.twitter.com/CcBwNmJLQ1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 15, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social:

“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”