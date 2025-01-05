Joe Biden once famously said to terrorists around the world, “Don’t.” So, just like Joe, I am also saying to my billions of readers, “Don’t.” That is, when you see Joe, living back in Delaware, with a brand new corvette sitting in his garage next to thousands of boxes of classified documents, don’t think that the new ‘vette has anything to do with Hillary Clinton getting a Medal of Freedom award.

No way are the Clintons going to cough up a hundred-thou for a new corvette to get a medal. That new car might come from George Soros’ wallet, but not from Bill and Hill.

Joe Biden was just walking in the steps of the Nobel Prize guys when he diminished the honor of the Medal of Freedom. Do you remember when Barack Obama was awarded the Peace Prize by the nitwits in Norway after only seven months of being president? That’s because you probably had forgotten when the U.S., Russia, China, North Korea and whoever else had nuclear weapons got together one day and dumped all their nukes into the ocean. That was Obama’s Day of Peace … that never happened. And that was also the day when Donald Trump hugged Whoopi Goldberg after a lovely lunch together. More fictional peace from the Little O.

Joe Biden still has time to award more freedom medals before he leaves office with his pockets full, along with the silverware and drapes. Look around, Joe, there are some more tempting recipients awaiting medals according to your standards of “freedom.”

How about the former emperor of Rome, Nero. He got rid of those pesky Christians by turning them into live human torches. Nero was obviously a believer in environmental purity. So, to save on electricity, he read by the light of human torches. Obviously, the human torches added to their carbon footprints – but Nero didn’t know about global warming back then, so give the guy a break.

Though the emperor is long gone, Joe Biden could easily send a Medal of Freedom to Nero’s relatives who now operate one of Rome’s finest pizza palaces. Joe could claim that Nero was an early environmental crusader saving on the usage of fossil fuels to create light.

According to Biden’s standards of freedom, the former leader of China, Mao Zedong, could qualify for a Medal of Freedom. Since freedom is a rather nebulous term, Mao qualifies by freeing a lot of Chinese people from the burdens of poverty, illness and life. He was also a great environmentalist, having reduced the population of the world by about 45 million people in just a few years with the Great Leap Forward. For 45 million Chinese, the great leap ended up in the grave, but hey, the woke are determined to save the earth from the destruction brought on by human beings, and Mao helped lessen that human burden. Take a bow, Mao.

Two more suggestions for medals are Alejandro Mayorkas and Adam Schiff. Mr. Mayorkas constantly displayed freedom from the truth every time he declared that the southern border was secure. Adam Schiff qualifies for his freedom medal by being free from the truth every time he said Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to beat the honorable Hillary Clinton.

And now thousands of homes in Los Angeles have burned because of the wise leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom. My staff nominates him for displaying freedom from common sense. In order to save the smelt fish from losing some of its watery habitat in Northern California, Newsom has refused the transfer of excess water from there to Southern California.

Along with Newsom, we also nominate the geniuses who in 2022 freed L.A. of firefighting equipment and shipped it to Ukraine … to defend democracy, of course.

Is there any doubt that the Apostle Paul was right when he told us, “we wrestle not with flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”?

Joe Biden, or whoever his puppet-masters are, has made the truth of that scripture perfectly clear.