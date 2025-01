(FOX NEWS) – As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to consume parts of Southern California, leaving homes destroyed and families displaced, many are left wondering how this all happened.

Authorities have deployed arson investigators to the Pacific Palisades to determine the origin of the blaze that consumed thousands of structures in the neighborhood.

“The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it continues to be under active investigation,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said Thursday.