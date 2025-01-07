‘A deal that must happen’: WATCH Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk arrive in Greenland

By Joe Kovacs

Donald Trump Jr., leftt, and Charlie Kirk, right, in Greenland on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 (Courtesy Charlle Kirk)
Donald Trump Jr., leftt, and Charlie Kirk, right, in Greenland on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025

PALM BEACH, Florida – Donald Trump Jr., son of President-elect Donald Trump, arrived in Greenland Tuesday with conservative activist Charlie Kirk amid a push to purchase the Danish territory.

“Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland,” the president-elect posted on Truth Social.

“The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE!

“This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Elon Musk noted Tuesday: “If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome!”

Kirk posted his own video:

On Monday evening, the former president posted a video of a man from Greenland urging the U.S. to purchase the massive territory from Denmark.

“Buy us! Buy Greenland!” the man says as he puts on a red, Make America Great Again cap.

Trump attached his own message to the video clip, indicating: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation.”

When asked why Trump should buy Greenland, the man responded: “Because we don’t want to be colonized by Danish government anymore.”

“We get ripped [off] every year about our minerals from Greenland. We are the richest nation in the world, and we don’t get to use it.”

He also noted, “I love America.”

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe. Read more of Joe Kovacs's articles here.


