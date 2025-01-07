PALM BEACH, Florida – Donald Trump Jr., son of President-elect Donald Trump, arrived in Greenland Tuesday with conservative activist Charlie Kirk amid a push to purchase the Danish territory.

“Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland,” the president-elect posted on Truth Social.

“The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE!

“This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Don Jr has arrived in Greenland pic.twitter.com/tNVWbMGe1V — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 7, 2025

Elon Musk noted Tuesday: “If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome!”

If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome! https://t.co/lgzbVDpYOG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

Kirk posted his own video:

MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/1N2bJcUuaC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 7, 2025

TRUMP JR. VISITS GREENLAND: JUST BROWSING Donald Trump Jr. landed in Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday aboard “Trump Force One,” claiming it was just a “personal day trip.” He stayed a few hours—long enough to shoot some podcast content and stir up chatter about his dad’s… pic.twitter.com/kuVMqbTSpk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 7, 2025

On Monday evening, the former president posted a video of a man from Greenland urging the U.S. to purchase the massive territory from Denmark.

“Buy us! Buy Greenland!” the man says as he puts on a red, Make America Great Again cap.

Trump attached his own message to the video clip, indicating: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation.”

I am hearing that the people of Greenland are “MAGA.” My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes… pic.twitter.com/YI0tZx73UA — Trump Posts on (@trump_repost) January 6, 2025

When asked why Trump should buy Greenland, the man responded: “Because we don’t want to be colonized by Danish government anymore.”

“We get ripped [off] every year about our minerals from Greenland. We are the richest nation in the world, and we don’t get to use it.”

He also noted, “I love America.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews