British journalist Piers Morgan ripped into guest Marc Lamont-Hill after he defended Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on his podcast Monday, with Morgan saying she was voted in by a large portion of residents due to her race.

Since the Los Angeles County fires broke out Jan. 7 in the Southern California coastal town of Pacific Palisades, state and local officials have come under immense criticism for their past policy advocacies and leadership during the crisis. On “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan said Bass is a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hire. He asked how she was elected the city’s mayor.

“I’ve got to say Karen Bass, though, is a different matter. She smacks to me of a DEI appointment in the sense of how the hell did someone like that — ” Morgan said before Hill quickly interrupted.

“She was democratically elected. How does a democratically elected mayor [become] a DEI hire?” Hill asked.

Following the fire’s outbreak, Bass was slammed for cutting the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD’s) budget by $17.6 million for fiscal year 2024 to 2025, according to Fox News. Bass later said none of the budget cuts “would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days.” The LAFD fire chief, however, pushed back and said “Any budget cut would negatively impact our ability to carry out our mission.”

Morgan went on to explain to Hill what he said was the Los Angeles “political dynamic” and called the city “woke central.”

“Let me tell you how that happens in Los Angeles because until this fire actually, and this may change everything for the political dynamic of Los Angeles,” Morgan said. “If you live in LA as much as I have in the last 20 years, you are living in woke central. You’re living in a place where a large number of the electorate literally would vote for people because of their skin color and because of their gender.”

WATCH:



“We’ve already just from that thing I read out established she’s an absolute liar when it comes to what she promised in her campaigning and what she then did as mayor,” Morgan said. “In terms of getting on the first plane that came along to Ghana when she said she wouldn’t leave America. So to me the DEI thing runs endemically through some of these places. LA has become a woke — ”

Hill interrupted Morgan again and asked him what makes a “DEI” hire, leading to the two talking over one another.

“Let me finish,” Morgan said. “I’m telling you what I mean by that. She won that. She won as a democratically elected person. That is true. She’s the mayor. However, I think a lot of people voted for her because she was a black woman, not because she’s any good at her job. That’s an LA woke problem.”

A day after the fire broke out, Bass returned to the city after leaving for a high-profile trip to Africa for the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, despite saying in 2021 that she would not leave the U.S. if elected to office. The Democratic mayor was caught off guard last Wednesday by Sky News reporter David Blevins, who confronted her and asked if she owed “citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning.”

Hill pushed back on Morgan, asking if he had any evidence she was hired based on her race.

“Yeah, look how incompetent she is. I think it’s been getting worse and worse and worse in Los Angeles,” Morgan said. “I’m just telling you in her case she’s woefully incompetent, should never have got the job. And people voted for her because in their head, all they’re getting told all day long in places like Los Angeles is DEI, DEI, DEI. That’s all they hear about.”

Hill tried again to ask Morgan about what qualification or qualifications Bass lacked to serve as mayor. The British host said “Have you watched her pronouncements? She’s utterly useless. Another thing, she’s incompetent.”

