Accomplices? IEDs? Just what was the terror plan for New Orleans?

By Bob Unruh

Shamsud-Din Jabbar
A terror attack on New Orleans revelers early on New Year’s Day cost at least 15 lives and injured dozens more, when the now-dead suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran, drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, then jumped out and started shooting.

But there are concerns that the terrorism was more than an attack from a single violent criminal.

The Tampa Free Press reported an investigation was launched into whether Jabbar acted alone, because “improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been found near the scene in the French Quarter.”

That’s in addition to similar explosives found in Jabbar’s truck.

“This remains an active investigation, and we are committed to uncovering the full details of this tragic incident,” an official from the FBI said.

Bureau investigators already are confirming the attack as “an act of terrorism,” but many of the details of the threats remain unconfirmed, including Jabbar’s motives and whether he had a terror cell to help him.

According to the Washington Examiner, investigators are looking into reports of “multiple suspects” in the attack.

FBI spokeswoman Aletha Duncan said that the Jabbar vehicle weas rented from a car-sharing service, and an Islamic State flag was attached to it.

And Duncan confirmed two IEDs were found and “neutralized.”

Bob Unruh

