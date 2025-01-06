WASHINGTON – Jan. 6 defendant Alan “AJ” Fischer, a military veteran who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, penned a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, along with Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, and the rest of the incoming administration, explaining exactly why he believes every J6 defendant and prisoner deserves a presidential pardon.

Fischer was one of the many demonstrators who was shot in the face with rubber bullets by police while peacefully demonstrating on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, and was nearly injured by the flashbang grenades cops indiscriminately threw into the crowd while lacing the air with tear gas.

Following the protest that police escalated into a deadly riot, Fischer founded Investigate J6, an organization that faithfully gathered and investigated the thousands of hours of CCTV and police bodycam footage along with the totality of video obtained by the media and protesters that fateful day.

The footage, which Congress for years refused to release to the American public, showcases and definitively documents the unprovoked excessive force police unleashed against the entire crowd outside the Capitol, including Fischer and his father.

For peacefully standing on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, as the police waged its shockingly aggressive attack on the crowd, Fischer was arrested more than a year later, on Jan. 13, 2022, in a predawn raid conducted by the FBI. He was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers,” “disorderly conduct,” “civil disorder” and “entering restricted grounds.”

Fischer’s work is featured in “J6: A True Timeline,” a documentary that features a never-before-seen timestamped blueprint of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as they unfolded in real time, demonstrating how a moderately peaceful protest escalated into the most investigated and demonized riot in U.S. history.

Fischer also filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government for its illegal use of excessive force on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to “State-Created Danger” doctrine in U.S. law, if the government intentionally places an individual in a position of danger that they would not have otherwise faced, the government can be liable for any harm that results. This doctrine also holds that government officials can be held liable under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 for actions that create or increase the risk of harm to an individual, thereby violating their Fourteenth Amendment right to due process.

January 6 was an outrageous and illegal governmental attack on the American people, Fischer explains in his letter urging the incoming commander-in-chief to issue blanket pardon.

Text of AJ Fischer’s letter to President Donald Trump:

President Trump, January 6th protesters have endured the most extreme violations of our civil rights in recent history. This injustice must be corrected on January 20th with the dismissal of all of rogue DC US Attorney Matthew Graves’ J6 charges, and full pardons to nullify his convictions.

ALL January 6th demonstrator defendants were denied their right to: peacefully assemble to redress their government and make their voices heard; equal justice; a fair trial and an impartial jury of their peers, with no exception.

The DOJ’s weaponization and political persecution must be undone. Our right to political speech and assembly must be restored and protected.

Restoring the J6ers with dismissals and pardons for all aligns not only with modern legal precedent but with our founding legal principles:

“It is better that ten guilty persons escape than one innocent suffer.” –William Blackstone: Commentaries on the Laws of England, 1765-1769

“It is better 100 guilty Persons should escape than that one innocent Person should suffer.” –Benjamin Franklin: Letter to Benjamin Vaughan, March 14, 1785

January 6th demonstrators traveling to DC were set up and abused. In response to President Trump’s call to assemble on the 6th, and to peacefully and patriotically walk to the Capitol to make their voices heard, those walking onto West Capitol grounds from Pennsylvania Ave with righteous intent were met with unequal, unwarranted, and excessive police force, and were entrapped in pure chaos due to the orchestrated Capitol security failure.

State Created Danger

Police attacks on the peaceful West Capitol crowd with munitions began within minutes of our arrival, went on for hours, and occurred without legally required dispersal warnings that are mandated under federal and state law before using munitions to disperse a “First Amendment Assembly.”

Everything seen on J6 was a direct result of the policing failure outside the Capitol on the West Plaza. The West Plaza crowd did not deserve indiscriminate attacks. It was not a mob, or a militia, but was representative of any Trump speech attendees: families, old and young, men women and children. There is no question that the January 6th protest outside the US Capitol would not have devolved into a riot, were it not for the unrelenting police munitions and abuses, and the planned security failures.

“January 6th was a clear case of entrapment.” –Vivek Ramaswamy

The US Capitol is a common protest location. Specifically, Capitol invasions were commonplace during the Trump administration – however, federal charges were not. Protesters unlawfully occupying US Capitol buildings and representative offices in all cases before and after January 6th were charged under local DC statutes in local courts and fined $50 at most.

To stop the decertification, send a political message, and impeach and later prosecute President Trump, J6ers were charged with comparatively disparate and fraudulent trumped-up federal charges carrying anywhere from one year to 20 years in prison. The main 3 lawless charges used against J6 protesters are the now defeated 18 U.S.C. §1512 obstruction statute (30% of J6ers), 18 U.S. Code §1752 Restricted Official Grounds Trespassing statute (90% of J6ers), and 18 U.S. Code §231 civil disorder (50% of J6ers).

Instead of one multi-defendant Capitol riot case, similar to the J20 in 2017 prosecutions, where 235 radical left ANTIFA were charged and then immediately released for their inauguration day riot, each and every J6 defendant had their own federal case opened against them and each J6 defendant was tracked, surveilled, hunted down and raided as the government used funding of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces in the largest prosecution in US history.

The DOJ concealed evidence of the police assault on the crowd, and of officers admitting on bodycam that their munitions were hitting and inciting innocent people as the media and the establishment, defamed, dehumanized, and de-personed all.

In both the aforementioned case of the J20 rioters, who attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and the case of the George Floyd rioters, who attacked the White House in 2020, all charges against rioters were dismissed, even for assaulting police.

The 2020 George Floyd rioters who shut down DC for 5 nights forced DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue a multi-night city-wide curfew, yet were not charged with 231 civil disorder as the J6ers were.

In the January 6th 231 cases, the curfew was the predicate for the 5-year charge, even though the Capitol protest only lasted a few hours and was over by sundown. In contrast, instead of felony civil disorder charges, the DC Floyd rioters were within weeks the subject of congressional hearings titled “The US Park Police Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square,” and then benefited from a legal settlement overseen by DC Circuit Chief Judge Beryl Howell, due to Park and DC police’s failure to adequately provide audible dispersal warnings before assaulting and dispersing the crowd.

President Trump, because of all mentioned above, January 6th charges under Merrick Garland and Matthew Graves’ DC Department of InJustice must be dismissed, and convictions pardoned.

Once the J6 patriots, who followed President Donald J. Trump’s 12:16 pm Executive Order to “WALK DOWN TO THE CAPITOL … TO PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD” are freed, investigations and prosecutions must commence to hold the true perpetrators and conspirators accountable under Title 18 Section 241 and 242 for violating Americans’ civil rights!

Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, God bless you and your family and this great nation!

Sincerely, Alan “AJ” Fischer

InvestigateJ6.org – SaveAJ.com

January 5, 2025

CC: Vice President JD Vance, AG Pam Biondi, FBI Director Kash Patel