The late Jimmy Carter entered the White House with an approval rating from Americans of some 75%. He left with 34% approval, but at his recent funeral, reports noted that had rebounded to about 59%.

But that was after he spent the last 45 years of his life doing charitable and diplomatic work.

Joe Biden, 82, when he leaves next week, will have the approval of only 37% of Americans.

That includes 30% of the members his own Democrat party who either do not approve, or have no opinion on him, according to a Washington Examiner report that cites the results from Emerson College Polling.

“Most people won’t think twice when President Joe Biden takes his final Air Force One trip to Delaware on Monday,” the report said.

Emerson, following Gallup and Rasmussen Reports polls that showed “the nation considers the 46th president among the worst ever,” Emerson confirmed only 37% of voters approve of Biden.

“President Biden closes his term with an approval rating 12 points lower than the first Emerson national poll in 2021 that measured the president’s approval, at 49%,” explained Spencer Kimball, of Emerson College Polling.

“Biden ends with a 70% approval among his base of Democratic voters, a 16-point drop since the 2021 poll, 33% among independents, a 2-point drop, and 10% among Republican voters, a 10-point decrease.”

The drop follows the horrendous inflation of more than 20% that has hit Americans since Biden took office, the illegal aliens, including terrorists, who have entered the U.S. because of Biden’s open borders agenda, his nonstop promotion of the transgender ideology and abortion, and more.

The polling also noted that 67% say American is on the wrong track, up from 54% when Biden took office.