A conglomerate of anti-Israel, pro-terrorist protestors and others, including a “radical imam,” are planning to attend Inauguration Day Jan. 20 – which prompts the question, will their presence be peaceful or not?

“Security will be at the maximum height for the Inauguration,” Ryan Mauro, a national security analyst at the Capital Research Center, assured WorldNetDaily. And because the event will be “a hardened target, it will be difficult for these extremists to actually disrupt it.” However, he added, fighting with law enforcement and damaging property in the vicinity of their protests is “very likely to happen.”

Mauro is especially perplexed that a “radical imam” is scheduled to speak at the inauguration. “Husham Al-Husainy is a known supporter of Hezbollah, one that has refused to call them terrorists. So you have essentially an Iranian regime operative in the vicinity of Donald Trump on Inauguration Day at the very same time that the Iranian regime is trying to murder Trump.” Interestingly, nine surface-to-air missiles have also reportedly entered the country, but which remain unaccounted for, to date.

Regarding Al-Husainy being scheduled to deliver a benediction at Trump’s inauguration, Mauro comments: “If that sort of mind-blowing screw-up just happened, how confident can we be about any security measures anywhere? If we can’t even stop a pro-terrorist extremist who is loyal to those trying to assassinate Trump from being ‘chosen’ to be near Trump, then it’s safe to assume that suspensions of basic common sense are happening.”

What’s more, in addition to the controversial imam, Mauro also revealed, “there are overlapping coalitions of pro-terrorism groups planning to descend on Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.”

As Donald Trump takes the country by the helm for a second term of office on Jan. 20, Mauro said, “The coalition and their respective groups will be there to protest, which could spark something larger than a simple demonstration.”

For example, sponsored by The People’s Forum, “We Fight Back” is one of the entities planning to protest. Interestingly, Mauro said, “The People’s Forum is a pro-Hamas group linked to the Chinese Communist Party.” Mauro was also able to confirm that the group that applied for their permit to protest is the “ANSWER Coalition”, short or the “Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition.” And according to Mauro, “the ANSWER Coalition is yet another pro-Hamas group that is also linked to China.”

“In April 2024,” Mauro revealed, “The People’s Forum urged anti-Israel activists to recreate the violent protests of the summer of 2020.” Within hours, more than 100 so-called protestors had occupied a building on the campus of Columbia University. In the same month, the forum urged its followers on X to convene on the City University of New York to “ensure that student protestors can hold their ground” during anti-Israel demonstrations.

Mauro explained that The People’s Forum and most other similar groups often use social media to “compel not only anti-Israel, but also anti-American protestors, to commit acts of crime and violence.” Their presence can be substantial, he added, noting that “ANSWER’s application for its January 19 to 21 permit states that it expects at least 15,000 participants to join their effort.”

Mauro named still other protest organizers and participants, including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network or USPCN, Palestinian Youth Movement, CODEPINK, Palestinian Feminist Collective, Party for Socialism, Artists Against Apartheid, Diaspora Pa’lante Collective and even the pro-North Korea group Nodutdol. Interestingly, he added, “Nearly every one of the protests’ initial convenors is identified as a pro-terrorism group in the Capital Research Center’s ‘Marching Towards Violence’ report” that this reporter previously made public last November.

That report exposed over 150 extremist organizations behind the anti-Israel protests being witnessed across America. Most of these groups suggest the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks against Israel were morally and legally justifiable, according to Mauro.

Mauro admits to being “apprehensive” about what’s being planned among the groups attending the presidential Inauguration Day. “Could the ‘We Fight Back’ campaign stir up something more than a mere protest?” he asks. “Will there be violence? Could that violence turn deadly?”

No matter how much preparation takes place to prevent bad things from happening, Mauro warns, “there’s always a security gap.”

