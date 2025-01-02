(NEW YORK POST) – Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gathered in Times Square on New Year’s Day, waving Palestinian flags and calling for “intifada revolution” on the same day a terrorist carried out a deadly car attack in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The protest – organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the People’s Forum – was led in a chant of “There is only one solution: intifada revolution.”

“We’re sending you back to Europe, you white b–ches,” one female demonstrator wearing a keffiyeh shouted at counter-protesters outside the event, video posted to social media shows. “Go back to Europe! Go back to Europe,” she repeated.

“2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism,” one speaker shouts through a megaphone in the heart of the Big Apple.